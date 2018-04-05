Boxing back in Delaware

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in association with Night Night Promotions Inc, presents a live boxing card at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware, on May 12, 2018. Delaware native “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi Jr. (15-3) headlines the 10 bout show featuring Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania boxers. Tiberi is hoping to restart his winning ways and has been refocusing his efforts through an extremely aggressive training regiment. Only time will tell but, Tiberi seems very determined.

The event also features fighters like cruiserweight Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (15-8), light heavyweight Brandon Mullins(1-0) and heavyweight Dan “Bada Bing” Biddle (9-7-0, 4 KOs).