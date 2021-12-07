Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) is determined to return to the top of the lightweight heap. Lomachenko fights former world champion Richard Commey in a 12-round main event at Madison Square Garden on ESPN Saturday.

George Kambosos Jr. recently staked his claim as the division’s top dog with last month’s split decision over Teofimo Lopez, who toppled Lomachenko by unanimous decision in October 2020. Kambosos’ win shook up the lightweight picture, and Lomachenko aims to make a bold statement Saturday evening.

Lomachenko said, “Richard Commey has big power, reach and experience. This is an interesting challenge for me, and I know it’s a fight the fans are excited to watch.

“I am 100 percent healthy and ready for Saturday night. I can’t wait. Madison Square Garden is like a second home for me. So many great moments in my career have taken place at Madison Square Garden. I won the lightweight title against Jorge Linares in that arena, so returning there brings back many great memories.

“I’m not going to say if I am the number one lightweight. That is a question for the fans. I always want to show my skills in the ring, and I hope the fans enjoy what I do.

“We can discuss my future after Saturday night. Of course, Kambosos is a fight I would like. He is the new champion, and he had a great performance against Lopez. But Commey deserves my full attention, and that is the task I am focused on now.

“My goals keep me motivated, one of which is to become undisputed champion. Commey is one of the division’s most dangerous fighters, and he is the one standing in my way.”