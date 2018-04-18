April 18, 2018

Lo Greco says Khan has run out of lives

To put it in video game terms, welterweight Phil Lo Greco says Amir Khan has “run out of lives.” Lo Greco and Khan clash Saturday night at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in a bout that will be streamed in the USA on ESPN+.

“His last fight (against Canelo Alvarez), he got seriously hurt,” Lo Greco told Sky Sports. “He’s been out for two years. I know mentally he’s not stable. Physically he’s god-gifted, but at this stage once you pass your 30s and you’re not mentally right up here, it doesn’t matter how gifted you are physically – this isn’t going to work out. He’s done great for boxing, he’s done great for British boxing, but his time is up!”

