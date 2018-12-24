The World Boxing Association’s acclaimed ‘KO Drugs’ program recently landed in Las Vegas, in the capable hands of three-time champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares. The main objective of the activity that took place in the Linares Boxing Gym was the coexistence between amateur and professional fighters, looking for the younger ones to learn and absorb useful knowledge for their future steps in boxing. The fighters fulfilled a day of assisted training; they shadow boxed, hit the mits, worked on gloves, wrapped hands, etc.



Linares was the host of the day as he trained with the youth, talked about his experiences, defeats, preparations, sacrifices, and advice to reach success.

“When I was 14 years old I traveled from my native Venezuela to Japan to train and fight for my dreams. Then I came to the United States to continue working, and none of this would have been possible without intelligence and listening to the right people,” Linares said at the closing ceremony.

“My wish is for you to be bigger than me, but you have to work hard and always keep in mind that education is first, being close to your families and loved ones is the best thing in this sport,” added the Venezuelan.

“El Niño de Oro” carried the Christmas and sports message with the support of coaches Jorge Zerpa, Frankie Avelar, his classmates Jessie Magdaleno, Rolando Romero, and the experienced cut-man Jacob “Stich” Duran, among others who made it possible continue to expand the ‘KO Drugs’ program that serves as a vehicle for youth to have opportunities through sports.