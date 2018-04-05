Lara-Hurd unification heating up

World champions Erislandy Lara and Jarrett Hurd began fight week with a media workout in Las Vegas Wednesday before their 154-pound world title unification that headlines action this Saturday on SHOWTIME from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Erislandy Lara: “All of my opponents are taller than me. His size means nothing to me. I have the experience and I’m the best boxer in the division. He’s never seen anything like me. He has to beat me to get the top spot in this division. I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen.”



Jarrett Hurd: “No matter what kind of fight he brings; I’m going to stick to my game plan. He has to fight at my pace. No matter what he comes with, I’m going to be in charge in the ring…at the end of the day, you don’t have to worry about Lara running away, because I’m going to be in his face for 12 rounds.”

