Cletus Seldin recovering from surgery

After three fights in as many months and becoming only the third fighter to ever appear on HBO in consecutive months, Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-1 17 KOs) now finds himself in a battle of a different kind. Seldin was diagnosed with a UCL tear and elected to have an alternative to the common “Tommy John” surgery (in which a healthy tendon extracted from an arm or leg to replace a torn ligament) on February 8 at Stony Brook Hospital on Long Island. This surgery conducted by Dr. James Paci, placed an internal brace, ulnar nerve transposition and olecranon osteophyte excision in Seldin’s left arm. By electing to go this route, Seldin has the potential to cut rehabilitation time in half.

Seldin had these remarks on his surgery and future, “After my most recent appointment with Dr. Paci, he has stated that I’m ahead of schedule and hopefully within the next 4 weeks I will be able to hit a speed bag. I’m more excited then ever to get back in shape and back in the ring to do what I do best. Thank you to all of my fans for their continued support.”

You will be able to see Cletus ringside at “Rockin’ Fights” 31, live from The Paramount, in New York on June 8th, cheering on his fellow Star Boxing stablemates as he continues to recover from his surgery.