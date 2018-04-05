Golovkin-Saunders talks in progress

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren says WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is game to fight WBA/WBC/IBF/ middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin if GGG can wait a month. Warren confirmed to the BBC that “We have had conversations and will speak later today and see where it goes. Provided Golovkin would be willing to fight in June, Bill would be available. I understand they are looking at 5 May in Vegas, but I am not sure if they will find an opponent or sell a show out in such a short space of time. I am hoping they will take the fight, then we can do it here or go to the States, but that will be their call. We need to know soon and not let it drag on. There is a short window to do it and we need to get a decision.”