Newly reinstated IBF #1-rated heavyweight contender Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev and his team have officially petitioned the IBF requesting they order IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz to postpone his rematch with former champ Anthony Joshua and make an immediate mandatory defense against Pulev. Team Pulev say their fighter has earned the right to an immediate title fight by winning two IBF eliminators (October 2018 against Hughie Fury and May 7, 2016 against Dereck Chisora) then staying active in March against WBA-rated Bogdan Dinu.

Pulev had originally been scheduled to face then-champion Anthony Joshua on October 28, 2017, in Cardiff, Wales, but had to withdraw due to injury. He was suspended in March by the California State Athletic Commission for forcibly kissing a female reporter after an interview, but that suspension was rescinded this week and Pulev is ready to get back in the ring. “…I’m eager to challenge Andy Ruiz,” said Pulev. “I will fight Ruiz anywhere in the world. Let’s make it happen!”