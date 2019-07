ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud will air a special “Maulers vs. Brawlers” episode Sunday, July 28th at 8p ET featuring several current and former world champions, including Andre Ward, Amir Khan, James Toney, Claressa Shields, Danny Garcia, Antonio Tarver, Andre Berto, Mikaela Mayer and Josesito Lopez. The boxers will go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions for a chance to win money for a charity of their team’s choice.