Klitschko rates Joshua and Wilder

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko was asked who is the best heavyweight between his former conqueror IBF, WBA, WBO champion Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. “They are completely different fighters,” Klitschko told BBC. “I know both of them. They were both at my training camp. We spent a lot of time with each other….it’s very difficult to calculate where Deontay Wilder’s punches are coming from. But the strength, the core, the foundation that Anthony Joshua has, in addition to being an Olympic champion, and he has the great amateur experience that Wilder does not have. I’ll be happy, super happy if I’m able to see him (Anthony Joshua) succeed. I told him ‘the more you shine, the more I shine.'”