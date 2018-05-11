Arum: Loma-Linares what boxing’s all about

“It’s a challenge, but that’s what makes a fighter one of the all-time greats… challenges,” states Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “(Lomachenko) was great at 126. He devastated everybody at 130. Now, he’s moving up to 135, and people say, ‘Is this a bridge too far?’ And his father, who is a great trainer says, ‘No this isn’t a bridge too far.’

“We’re going to see on Saturday. That’s what boxing is all about. If there aren’t any challenges, if there aren’t any obstacles, who the hell wants to watch it?”