The World Boxing Council (WBC) has sanctioned the organization’s vacant International welterweight title to be contested between Amir Khan and Billy Dib on Friday 12th July at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was announced yesterday that Khan would now face Australian Dib after original opponent Neeraj Goyat was forced to withdraw following his involvement in a serious car accident that has required him to have hospital treatment.

The history-making fight between British-Pakistani Khan and India’s Goyat would have been the first time the two nations had met in the boxing ring and the WBC had commissioned a special one-time pearl championship belt to commemorate the landmark fight. However, with the unfortunate withdrawal of Goyat, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has now given permission for the vacant WBC International title to be on the line instead when Khan and Dib, both two-time world champions, meet in the ring.