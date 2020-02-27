All Star Boxing returns to the Osceola Heritage Park Events in Kissimmee, Florida this Friday broadcasting live on Telemundo. The main event features a battle of unbeaten jr welterweights as Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) taking on WBO #8 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Alamo’s NABO title on the line.

This will be the first time the Telemundo audience will get their chance to see Castaneda on the network. He has been matched fairly tough and still undefeated.

Alamo will have the home advantage but Castaneda has been in this situation multiple times as a professional and come out victorious. He likes to entertain the crowd so expectations are this will lead to an exciting fight.

Where did your nickname “Tremendo” come from?

As a kid, my mom gave me the nickname. I use to jump around a lot dancing and stuff. A lot of energy and entertaining. So she gave me the nickname and it stayed with me.

What is a typical day for when preparing for a fight?

I have a fulltime job and am employed by FedEx. I am out the door to work at 3 AM and I’m sure a lot of fighters are still sleeping at that time. After I come home I go straight to the gym and then back again at night. I am taking this week off for work but I am using my paid vacation time. So you can see I take both of my jobs seriously.

What do you know about your opponent?

He can box well but its nothing I have not seen. I definitely feel I have fought much better competition than he has.

How would you describe your preferred style of fighting?

I like to really entertain the crowd so I don’t just fight one specific way.

Do you expect your opponent to stand and exchange with you?

I would be very surprised if he did but I would love for him to do that. I expect him to come out boxing and using movement. I had more than 100 amateur fights and fought top competition. So I will be prepared for him if he tries to outbox me.

Do you feel your past experience fighting as the visitor and winning will work in your favor going into this fight?

Honestly, I don’t believe fighting on the road will be a factor in this fight. I don’t believe it will be a hostile crowd. I like everybody. I have fans and friends from a lot of different nationalities. The fight will be decided in the ring.

“Tremendo” Castaneda vs “The Magic” Alamo is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with RJJ Promotions and airs Friday February 28th at 11:35 PM EST on Telemundo.