By Joe Koizumi

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) and the Japan Professional Boxing Association (JPBA; the union of promoters/club owners) decided on Wednesday that all shows scheduled in March should be called off since the government called for the cancellation, postponement or downsizing of sporting and cultural events with many people gathering—for fear of the expected spread of coronavirus infection here.

Ten title bouts were slated in March, but they will be inevitably put off until months later depending on the coronavirus situation.

The show featuring the OPBF welterweight championship bout today (Thursday) at the Korakuen Hall will be held as scheduled.