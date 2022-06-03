Most of the trash talk is over. It is nearly time. WBO/IBF/WBA lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) and WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) are two days away from their showdown for the undisputed title at Marvel Stadium. The fight, Sunday local time and airing Saturday evening in the United States, is one of the biggest bouts ever on Australian soil.

More than 40,000 fans are expected, as the 23-year-old Haney attempts to make history more than 8,000 miles from home. Kambosos, from Sydney, Australia, is back home and attempting to score his second straight upset following last November’s title-winning thriller over Teofimo Lopez.

At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR.

“It has been a long, hard journey. Everyone knows that, but I’m ready for Sunday. All the tough moments have gotten me ready for Sunday, and I will shock the world again. Underdog? Beautiful. We are ready.”

“I’ve been through it all, so whatever comes to the table on Sunday, we’ll be ready. We’ll be fully prepared. We are warriors. Whatever way we have to go, we are prepared.”

On the mental warfare against Haney

“I’m just having fun. I’m enjoying the moment. I’m just talking the truth. If it has or hasn’t affected him, so be it. We’ll step in there on Sunday, and that’s where it matters.”

“I have visualized victory by any means. I have manifested everything, every part of this journey. They said that we would never be here, but only two people really believed it, me and my father. So, I manifested my victory, and I visualize victory by any means on Sunday.”

“I love the underdog status. They’ve been against me my whole career. They’ve been saying that my whole career. I’m still the top dog, and after Sunday, I’ll remain the top dog.”

DEVIN HANEY

“This is the biggest stage, but this is something that I have dreamed of. I knew that one day I would be here, but I didn’t think that it would come this early, but I’m thankful. It’s time.”

“I knew that he would try anything that he can to try to throw me off my game or get me unfocused. But he can say what he wants to say, because regardless I’m going to do what I do when we step into the ring. I will come out victorious by any means.”

“A win would be very satisfying because that means I did it against all odds, even when things weren’t working in my favor. They were trying to do anything they can to put me at a disadvantage. But when I come out on top, it’s going to be that much sweeter. I look forward to bringing the belts back and showing my dad what we accomplished together.”

“I feel like I’m the far better fighter. I have far more skills than him. I will show him on Sunday. It’s for me to show in the ring. The betting odds really don’t matter because I will show you no matter what they say. I’m levels above him.”