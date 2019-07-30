A press conference took place today in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico, to kick-off the promotion for the August 10 return of former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr (50-3-1, 32 KOs) against Evert Bravo (25-10-1, 19 KOs). The bout will be a ten-rounder at the Estadio “Antonio R. Marquez” and the ring be installed inside a giant tent called the “Megavelaria” with a capacity for 6,000 spectators.



“I had a great preparation in Tijuana for months with my coach Rómulo Quirarte,” said Chavez Jr. “We worked a lot on the physical part, the endurance part. We’ve taken this fight with all seriousness because it’s virtually the last opportunity we’ll have.

“This fight is very important for me. If I want to be champion again, I can’t afford to lose or give a poor show. We are going to give a great fight. The fans in San Juan de los Lagos and those following on Azteca 7 will see the best version of me. We’re coming prepared and psyched up!”

Chavez added that he will go up to the ring to show that he can deliver great fights and among his plans are three fights with good quality opponents such as Alfredo “Perro” Angulo, before looking for an opportunity to regain his status as world champion.