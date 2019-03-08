Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its third consecutive week of boxing tonight. The main event features a rematch between Mexico City rivals as two-time world title challenger WBC #13 Saul “Baby” Juarez (24-9-2, 13 KOs) faces WBC #7 ranked Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (14-7-6, 4 KOs) vs. The pair battled to a ten round draw last summer. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Latino light flyweight title at stake.



Juarez came up short in his last fight valiantly dropping a decision for the world title in Japan. He feels the experience has him even hungrier to get back to challenge again.

Andrade is looking for his own chance at a title and victory over Juarez would move him closer. Juarez wants a knockout this time around to leave no doubt that he is again world title challenger ready.

What did you learn in your last bout where you challenged for the world title?

I learned a lot actually. There are still alot of areas that I need to work on in order to become a world champion.

What do you think you were lacking most in the fight?

My fundamentals still need work. The experience was a key factor as well. I will be much better moving forward in my career from having gone through that world title challenge.

Do feel as hungry as you were before to get another opportunity?

I am even hungrier now. I am well aware that world title opportunities don’t happen often.

How was your experience over in Japan?

It was a wonderful experience overall. Me and my team were treated extremely well.

What do you remember about your first fight with Andrade?

He is an extremely difficult style matchup. It is not easy to hit him consistently and to get a rhythm going.

Do you feel you’re the stronger fighter in this matchup?

I do believe that. He’s not a puncher at all.

Do you see this fight the same or different from the first one?

It will be different this time around. I will be a much different fighter than he saw in the first fight. We are both from Mexico City and I am sure we will both have our share of vocal supporters at the fight. I am happy to be back on Telemundo for this rematch. The fans will enjoy this fight.

Is it important for you to make a statement in this fight?

It is important for me to leave no doubt in this fight. I really want the knockout this time. I want a clear victory.

* * *

Also minimumweight Julian “El Niño Artillero” Yedras (24-4) squares off against Giovani”El Coloradito” Garcia (6-3) over six rounds. Yedras looks to pick up a win after dropping his last three bouts, while Garcia looks to continue his winning ways coming off an upset win of Rene Santiago last December on Telemundo.

Rising light flyweight prospect Adrian “Gatito” Curiel (11-1) faces Sergio Mejia (6-3) in a 6 round contest.

The special attraction bout features a pair of undefeated middleweights, Kevin Salgado (7-0 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico battles Jose Zain Palma (3-0) of Cuernavaca, Mexico over six rounds.

“Baby” Juarez vs “Mayonesas” Andrade will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo