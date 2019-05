Unbeaten WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) will return to his hometown to defend against WBO #5, WBA #7 contender Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) on Showtime June 29 from NRG Arena in Houston. Adams won the 2018 reboot of The Contender.

In the co-feature, super welterweight Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin takes on Zakaria Attou in a 12-round WBC title elimination bout and opening the telecast is a WBA featherweight title eliminator between Eduardo Ramirez Claudio Marrero.