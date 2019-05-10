WBA super featherweight champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) and former champ Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) will meet again to erase all doubts in a 12-round rematch at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will take place Friday, June 21 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

WBO light flyweight world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) will make the fourth defense of his world title against TBA.

Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (45-5, 28 KOs) will look to bounce back from his fifth career loss in a 10-round super lightweight fight.

Local favorite Rommel “The Legacy” Caballero (5-0, 4 KOs) will battle in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight in a six-round welterweight clash.

Anthony Garnica (1-0, 1 KO) will return in a four-round super bantamweight battle.

Emilio Rodriguez (3-1, 2 KOs) will participate in a four-round middleweight bout.

Opponents for this undercard will be announced shortly.