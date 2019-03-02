By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian bantamweight prospect Brock Jarvis (16-0, 15 KOs) scored a first round knockout over Philip Luis Cuerdo (11-6-1, 4 KOs) at Technology Park, Sydney on Friday to capture the IBF World Youth title. Jarvis attacked the Filipino southpaw from the opening bell and found the range for accurate combinations to the head and body that had his opponent on the back move. Jarvis dropped Cuerdo and referee Les Fear crowned the Australian at 2:59. Jarvis is trained and managed by former three-time world champion Jeff Fenech who predicted his charge will be a future world champion.