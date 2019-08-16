Popular knockout artist James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) returns from a 4-year absence on August 24 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The 35-year-old Kirkland will take on journeyman Colby Courter (13-14, 10 KOs) in a six round middleweight bout. It will be Kirkland’s first fight since a KO defeat against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May 2015.

In addition to Kirkland, the card features three other fighters under the Davies Entertainment banner. Middleweight Eddie Ortiz (8-0-2, 4 KOs) battles Jas Phipps (10-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder, welterweight Daniel Baiz (13-1, 5 KOs) meets Marquis Hawthorne (7-11, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder, and middleweight Benjamin Whitaker (11-3, 2 KOs) faces Raymond Guzman (3-2, 2KO) in a six-rounder.