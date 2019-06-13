Unbeaten welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James (25-1, 12 KOs) will battle former world champion Antonio DeMarco (33-7-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight attraction that headlines on FS1 and July 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis. As reported yesterday, televised coverage will also feature a 10-round heavyweight clash between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (28-2, 17 KOs) and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs). In addition, unbeaten prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (8-0, 7 KOs) will square-off against Joshuah Hernández (9-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.