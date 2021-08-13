August 13, 2021
Boxing News

Ioka to defend WBO 115lb belt against #2 Rodriguez

Image002 (4)
Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KOs), Japan, has announced to defend his belt against #2 Francisco Rodriguez (34-4, 24 KOs), Mexico, at the Ota-city Gymnasium, Tokyo, on September 1. It is very rare here for the sake of ticket-selling time that a world title bout is publicly announced only three weeks prior to the event. Ioka, 32, welcomes his first appearance since his stunning stoppage of #1 Kosei Tanaka on New Year’s Eve, while Rodriguez, former WBO, IBF 105-pound ruler, 29, also anticipates his crack at the belt with latest fifteen victories in a row.

Rene Alvarado Exclusive Interview
Egidijus Kavaliauskas Exclusive Interview

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • deserved chance for “Chihuas” Rodriguez, who I hope is in good condition, he will Ko this guy

    Reply

  • This should be an excellent fight and I’m thinking that Nietes will likely get the winner. Super flyweight is about to be a lot of fun.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: