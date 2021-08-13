By Joe Koizumi
WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KOs), Japan, has announced to defend his belt against #2 Francisco Rodriguez (34-4, 24 KOs), Mexico, at the Ota-city Gymnasium, Tokyo, on September 1. It is very rare here for the sake of ticket-selling time that a world title bout is publicly announced only three weeks prior to the event. Ioka, 32, welcomes his first appearance since his stunning stoppage of #1 Kosei Tanaka on New Year’s Eve, while Rodriguez, former WBO, IBF 105-pound ruler, 29, also anticipates his crack at the belt with latest fifteen victories in a row.
deserved chance for “Chihuas” Rodriguez, who I hope is in good condition, he will Ko this guy
This should be an excellent fight and I’m thinking that Nietes will likely get the winner. Super flyweight is about to be a lot of fun.