By Joe Koizumi

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KOs), Japan, has announced to defend his belt against #2 Francisco Rodriguez (34-4, 24 KOs), Mexico, at the Ota-city Gymnasium, Tokyo, on September 1. It is very rare here for the sake of ticket-selling time that a world title bout is publicly announced only three weeks prior to the event. Ioka, 32, welcomes his first appearance since his stunning stoppage of #1 Kosei Tanaka on New Year’s Eve, while Rodriguez, former WBO, IBF 105-pound ruler, 29, also anticipates his crack at the belt with latest fifteen victories in a row.