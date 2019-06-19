By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Speedy, skillful and smart Japanese Kazuto Ioka ( 23-2, 14 KOs), 114.75, gained his fourth world belt as he won the WBO 115-pound title by impressively chalking up a fine TKO victory over hard-punching Filipino Aston Palicte (25-3-1, 21 KOs), 115, at 1:46 of the tenth round on Wednesday in Chiba, Japan. For Ioka, it was a wonderful Miguel Canto-like display of defensive skills and effective counters. Steadily piling up points, Ioka, 30, connected with a beautiful right counter and had Palicte, 28, in great trouble midway in round ten. Kazuto then swarmed over the fading Filipino, battered him with a fusillade of punches and made him look so helpless that referee Kenny Chevalier had a well-received intervention. Ioka became the first Japanese that acquired world belts in four weight categories—in 105, 108, 112 and 115 pounds.
Good fighter, but three of the belts came from dividing the flyweights into three classes, and the fourth is only three pounds more.