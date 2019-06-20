Former IBF heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (26-2-1, 23 KOs) will square off against Daniel Martz (18-6-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight attraction as part of FS1’s July 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The telecast is headlined by welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James battling former world champion Antonio DeMarco and also features a heavyweight clash between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington, plus unbeaten prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas against Joshuah Hernández.

The prelims will feature Bryant Perrella (16-2, 13 KOs) taking on Domonique Dolton (22-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight duel.

The night of undercard attractions will also see 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (9-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight matchup against Daniel Echeverría (21-8, 18 KOs) and unbeaten rising bantamweight Antonio Russell (14-0, 11 KOs) taking on Francisco Pedroza (12-8-2, 6 KOs) for a 10-round fight.