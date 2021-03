Interview: Denis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin By Jeff Zimmerman Fightnews.com® exclusive interview with Lou DiBella-promoted middleweight Denis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (22-7, 14 KOs) as he gets ready to face Matchroom Boxing’s rising star Austin “Ammo” Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and shown live on DAZN as part of the undercard for Estrada-Gonzalez 2. – Campbell-Liebenberg clash for thee titles

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.