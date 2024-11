Interview: Amer Abdallah By Jeff Zimmerman Amer Abdallah, boxing advisor for Team Tyson, disclosed how “Iron Mike” has looked in camp at 58, and what to expect versus YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul this Friday at AT&T Stadium and live on Netflix worldwide. Paul-Tyson Face-off Mike Mobbed Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.