By Przemek Garczarczyk

72 hours before another crucial fight, heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (18-0, 14 KO) talks with Fightnews.com about his past and future, always staying true to his principles, working with manager Keith Connolly and why he knows how to beat “very good, very athletic” Gerald Washington (19-2, 12 KOs). Kownacki-Washington will be part of the FOX live broadcast of the return of WBA welterweight world champion Keith Thurman defending his title against Josesito Lopez on Saturday live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

–