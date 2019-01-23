Junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer has been named the “2018 Philly Fighter of the Year” and will receive the Briscoe Award on April 14, 2018. The Philadelphian also earned the award for the “Performance of the Year”, based on his title-winning effort against Billy Dib. Farmer and several other locals will be honored at the 12th Annual Briscoe Awards, a public event held at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia.

The dramatic super middleweight bout between Kalvin Henderson and Brandon Robinson was named the “2018 Philly Fight of the Year”. Henderson won the exciting struggle, but both combatants will take home a Briscoe Award.

Other winners, also determined by fan voting, include – Danny Garcia, “KO of the Year” / Christian Carto, “The One to Watch” / Jeremy Cuevas, “Prospect of the Year” / Samuel Teah, “Upset of the Year” / Paul Kroll, “Rookie of the Year” / Atif Oberlton, “Amateur of the Year”. In addition, one photographer will win a Briscoe Award for the “2018 Photo of the Year”, at the live event on April 14th.

Two honorary Briscoe Awards for lifetime achievement, will also be given at the event. Philadelphia boxing legend Stanley “Kitten” Hayward will be honored for his long and memorable boxing career, as well as his upcoming 80th birthday, and promoter J Russell Peltz will receive an honorary Briscoe to celebrate his 50th year as a boxing promoter.

The Briscoe Awards are named for Philly icon Bennie Briscoe, who had a 20-year boxing career and perfectly embodied the classic Philly fighter.

Philly Boxing History Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization and the Briscoe Awards are one of its many public programs designed to honor, remember, and celebrate local ring history in and around the City of Philadelphia.

Tickets for the April 14th event cost $10 each and are available for purchase at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Sponsorships and program advertisements are also available, and help to fund this important public event.

For more information, please call 609-377-6413.