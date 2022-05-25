Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The classy Westin Hotel in Long Beach, California, plays host to the 37th annual IBF convention this year. Activities got underway this morning with a closed meeting of the board of directors. The full board was in attendance, headed by IBF president Daryl J. Peoples, joined by Ratings Chairman George Martinez, Championship Committee Chairman Carlos Ortiz, Jr., Treasurer Randy Neumann, Secretary Levi Martinez, Legal Counsel Linda Pope Torres and board members Ben Keilty, Pete Podgorski and Melvina Lathan. Each officer presented their preliminary reports, which will be fully presented during the open session of the convention, as well as other matters.

The welcoming cocktail party was held on the Ocean Terrace West at 7 p.m. Guests from around the globe enjoyed the open bar and hors d’oeuvres. A full schedule of events and meetings will follow this week with a luncheon boat tour tomorrow, followed by the popular Meet The Champs event Wednesday evening in the Centennial Ballroom.