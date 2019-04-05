By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#1 light-middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-1-1,7KO’s) has had excellent preparation training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym and is confident he will defeat Jamie Munguia to become WBO champion on April 13 at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Neuvo Leon, México



“Huge day yesterday at Wild Card Gym ,” said Hogan. “Did eight tough rounds with two-time world champion Jesse Vargas follows by four more with a fresh fighter.

”Freddie is a class act and has a bit of a soft spot for Irish people in general. When Freddie Roach is giving you advice, you shut your mouth and listen. What an amazing man who welcomed me like I was one of his fighters — at Pacman Wild Card Gym.

“Epicentre will be broadcasting my fight live and exclusive in Australia.”