WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world champion Claressa Shields hosted a media workout at 5th Street Gym in Miami Thursday as she nears her showdown against WBO middleweight world champion Christina Hammer for the undisputed middleweight world championship Saturday April 13 live on Showtime from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.



“Christina doesn’t know what’s coming for her. I’m going to break that Hammer in half,” proclaimed Shields. “When we’re in there, it’s about who punches harder. This is a real fight. Just because she has height, doesn’t mean she’s going to dictate what happens. She’s going to have to do a lot to keep me off of her.”