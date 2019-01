By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #3 heavyweight Tyson Fury has been made an offer from Eddie Hearn to challenge WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on April 13.

Eddie Hearn: “Fury, you can have the fight on the 13th, you know the terms. It’s not far off an equal split, same as we offered Wilder and fans must not think Joshua doesn’t want the fights. I am not saying if I have made an offer — make of that what you will — but Fury knows the money he’d make.”