ESPN and Top Rank today announced their first pay-per-view event under the Top Rank on ESPN banner as WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford puts his world title on the line against former unified 140-pound champion Amir “King” Khan on Saturday, April 20. Ticket and venue information will be revealed shortly. Details on the undercard will be announced soon.

Terence Crawford: “It’s always been my goal to fight the best fighters out there, and I look at Amir Khan as one of the top fighters in my division. I know some people are writing him off, but I am by no means overlooking him. He’s a former unified world champion, and come April 20, I’ll be looking to go out there to seek and destroy. I’m excited about this fight because I believe it can push my career to another level.”

Amir Khan: “I’m delighted to announce a much-anticipated world title fight with Terence Crawford, the current WBO welterweight world champion. The decision as to fighting Kell Brook or Crawford has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career to date. Clearly, the UK fans want to see Khan vs. Brook, but I could not turn down the opportunity to fight for the WBO title. That is not to say that the Brook fight won’t happen, as I want that fight to happen as soon as possible. Fighting a world champion won’t be easy, but this is exactly the challenge I need at this stage of my career. I am fully motivated and ready for the best training camp of my life. Crawford is beatable, and I want that WBO title. It’s going to be one hell of a fight.”

Bob Arum: “The Crawford-Khan showdown is a very interesting matchup of two elite fighters. Khan, when fighting at welterweight, is as good as there is, but he is fighting the division’s best fighter and a pound-for-pound great. It will be an entertaining and competitive fight. We are also excited to join forces with ESPN on our first pay-per-view venture under the Top Rank on ESPN agreement.”

Eddie Hearn: “There has been a lot of speculation regarding Amir’s next fight, but the lure to trying to win another world title was too much to turn down, and now he faces arguably the number one welterweight in the world in Terence Crawford. It’s a fight he believes he can win, and on his night, Amir has all the speed and skills to beat the very best. I believe it will be a fascinating and dramatic matchup.”

Burke Magnus (ESPN exec): “Showcasing Crawford-Khan as the first pay-per-view event under the Top Rank on ESPN banner is truly a cause for celebration. Crawford is a world champion, a global phenomenon and perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and Khan is a fighter that everyone wants to see every time he steps in the ring. This is what boxing needs, more big-name showdowns, and this fight is a perfect example of the vision that we had when we teamed up with Top Rank.”