By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn could be placing a bid on the IBF lightweight title bout featuring undisputed champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory contender George Kambosos that will be held at IBF Headquarters on February 18. “What happens is these governing bodies, they give you a period of time to negotiate and if you can’t come to an agreement, it goes to purse bids,” Hearn said on DAZN’s Ak & Barak Show.

“That period of time now has expired, so there will be a purse bid for that coming up in about a week’s time. Which is really interesting because then it becomes an open marketplace. Right? So, all of a sudden, DAZN, PBC, Top Rank, of course, can bid for this fight.”