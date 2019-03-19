Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev announced today that they have reached an agreement confirming the termination of their promotional contract. This agreement also puts an end to all legal proceedings between GYM and Artur Beterbiev.

“In the last few months it has become clear to us and Artur that a solution negotiated in good faith would be preferable to the consequences of a prolonged judicial debate. We are proud of the work accomplished with Artur during our association and we wish him the best success in the pursuit of his career,” said Yvon Michel, President of GYM.

“I am relieved and happy to now be able to focus 100% on my training and my performances in the ring.” said Beterbiev. ‘I want to thank Won and all members of the GYM team for their efforts and support in developing my career since arriving in Canada in 2013.’ GYM. Artur Beterbiev and their respective representatives will make no other comments regarding the agreement that is the subject of this announcement.