By Przemek Garczarczyk

I asked promoter Tom Loeffler to clarify IBF situation before tonight’s HBO clash between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan at the StubHub in Carson, California. “Gennady still has the title, it’s not sanctioned by IBF but they are not going to strip him,” stated Loeffler.