By Hesiquio Balderas

The future of lightweight René Téllez Girón (16-1, 10 KOs) seems bright. The Mexican brawler just delivered a spectacular knockout victory via a lethal body shot against Eduardo Garza on last week’s Valdez-Conciencao undercard.

“That was a perfect Left hook to the body,” his manager Frank Espinoza told Fightnews.com®. The kid trains hard and fights hard. A lot of people took notice and it shows this kid has the tools. I think he will be a threat to anyone between 130-135 pounds, the best is yet to come for Rene. We are very close to fighting for a title.

“Like all Mexican fighters, he is committed, he has the tools, he is strong, hard puncher, the complete package, he will go far.”

Espinoza also updated us on some of his other fighters.

“I’m talking to Zanfer to put Joselito Velazquez on the Navarrete vs Joet card, Raúl Curiel will also fight at the end of the year.

“I plan to keep all my fighters active, even in this pandemic time. I will have them all fighting to close the year with activity and to close 2021 with a bang…and hopefully start 2022 with a bang also!”