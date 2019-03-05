By TMZSports.com

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis is a wanted man in Virginia … cops tell TMZ Sports they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest over allegations he assaulted a man at a high-end mall. We broke the story … Davis — Floyd Mayweather’s top protege — was at a fancy shopping mall in Virginia on February 17 when he got into it with another man at an ATM machine.

Cops say Davis assaulted the guy … and when officers arrived at the scene to investigate — Davis “directed derogatory and offensive language at the officers in a public setting.”

In fact, one witness tells us he watched Gervonta shove one of the officers while screaming obscenities … while his friends were desperately trying to restrain him.

After an investigation, cops tell us they’ve issued a warrant for Davis’ arrest on one misdemeanor count of assault.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 1 year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Per a Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson … multiple attempts to reach Gervonta to inform him of his warrant have been unsuccessful.

In other words, if you’re reading this, Gervonta — CALL THE POLICE!!

Davis is 21-0 as a pro fighter — and is already a 2-time super featherweight world champ. Mayweather recently told TMZ Sports he’s got big plans for Davis as a fighter … with a potential superfight on the horizon with rising star Ryan Garcia.