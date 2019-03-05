FREE Facebook platform FightNight Live returns home to New York City on Friday to feature a card presented by Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions and the New Mexican Promotion at Club Amazura. Hard-hitting Brooklyn native Jude Franklin (9-0, 8 KOs) will be seeking his 10th professional win in the main event against Aleem Jumakhonov (7-2-1, 4 KOs). Unbeaten featherweight Jose Gonzalez (11-0-2, 3 KOs) – the cousin of former pound-for-pound king and four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez – will also return to action.

Undefeated bantamweight Ariel Lopez (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Jose Chanez (6-7, 3 KOs). Lightweight Wesley Ferrer (12-1-1, 7 KOs) will take on Andrew Rodgers (4-5-1, 2 KOs), while undefeated super lightweight Mathew Gonzalez (7-0, 4 KOs) looks to pick up the eighth consecutive win to start his professional career. Titus Williams (7-2, 2 KOs) will meet Cristian Renteria (7-7, 6 KOs) in super featherweight action, while 50-year-old former IFBA world flyweight champion Eileen Olszewski (10-7-3, 1 KO) looks to prove that age is just a number when she competes in a bantamweight attraction.