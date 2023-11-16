Boxing’s two heavyweight world champions will finally meet to crown the one and only undisputed champion of the world. WBC champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury will fight WBO/IBF/WBA unified champ Oleksandr Usyk in a history-making showdown on Saturday, February 17, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Usyk came face-to-face at a press conference held in London on Thursday, November 16.

Tyson Fury: “Usyk, you can run, but The Gypsy King is coming to get you. This is my era, and your time is up. Your undefeated record AND your belts, they will be mine!”

Oleksandr Usyk: “I have no goal. Only the way. And my way is ‘The Undisputed.’ That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”