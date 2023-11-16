Boxing’s two heavyweight world champions will finally meet to crown the one and only undisputed champion of the world. WBC champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury will fight WBO/IBF/WBA unified champ Oleksandr Usyk in a history-making showdown on Saturday, February 17, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fury and Usyk came face-to-face at a press conference held in London on Thursday, November 16.
Tyson Fury: “Usyk, you can run, but The Gypsy King is coming to get you. This is my era, and your time is up. Your undefeated record AND your belts, they will be mine!”
Oleksandr Usyk: “I have no goal. Only the way. And my way is ‘The Undisputed.’ That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”
Let me see an intriguing undercard to get my blood boiling, because outside of the belts on the line; I just don’t see this one being very entertaining.
Completely agree. It’ll lead to an undisputed champion, best heavyweight of the era… but I don’t think it’s going to be very fun to watch at all.
I had Fury winning before that dogshit of a performance against a boxing novice. Hope it was just a matter of him not training cause he looked like a clumsy fool. Needs to lift his game big time
Usyk by UD
I think fury will win by decicion
But if for some reason usyk wins (which is likely posible as well ) usyk will be one of the greatest boxers ever
So usyk has nothing to lose and lot lot lot to win
Fury has evolved into a massive dick-head.
Fury isn’t even paying attention to his cliches that don’t apply to Usyk.. “You can run..”??? I’m just ready for this undisputed/lineal HW champion to be decided already. Might be a bad boxer vs boxer matchup, or maybe Tyson will Maul Usyk and weigh him down.
As last fight continues to prove, you never know what will happen in this sport
Usyk just won the war of words with that statement.
Fury you were shown up for the windbag that you are by Ngannou who beat you-although I think Dubois beat Usyk with a great solar plexus shot and was robbed -Usyk will beast you!!
I predict Usyk via KO by body shot
I hope Usyk trains well and applies a lot pressure. Wear Fury down for a KO or at least a decision win.
No matter what happened in his last fight, fury still wins no matter how you slice it. Usyks style does not match up with fury. He doesn’t have enough weight to lean on fury and like fury does. He would have to fight a perfect fight of get in get out score points and basically run to get the nod. Fury unaminous decision maybe late knockout.