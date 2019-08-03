August 2, 2019
Boxing Results

Fowler tops Rose in Liverpool

Middleweight Anthony Fowler returned with a wide points win over Brian Rose on Friday night at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Fowler won by scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93.

Welterweight Robbie Davies Jr pounded Michal Dufek to a halt in the third round. The former European super lightweight champion was a class above his brave Czech opponent, with the referee stepping in following a sustained barrage of hurtful punches.

Super lightweight Lewis Ritson stopped Marek Jedrzejewski in three rounds to retain his WBA Continental crown. Ritson floored the replacement opponent with a brutal body shot, and then forced the referee’s intervention with further spiteful punches to the ribs.

Cintron beats Eto in rematch, Alamo still unbeaten
Kownacki outweighs Arreola by 22 pounds

