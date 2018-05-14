May 14, 2018

Fonfara returns in Poland as a cruiserweight

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Former light heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara (29-5, 17 KOs) will resume his career as a cruiserweight on June 16 in Warszawa, Poland. “The Polish Prince” will be going up against former world title challenger Ismayl Sillakh (25-5, 19 KOs).

Photo: Przemek Garczarczyk

“I want to give my fans a real fight, not some make-believe BS. It was always my dream to fight in Warszawa and anyway, better fighters make me better,” said Fonfara in a Fightnews.com® interview.

You’re returning to the ring on June 16 as a cruiserweight in Warszawa, Poland. This will be your third weight class – should we expect a different Fonfara from the fighter who challenged for the light heavyweight title? Or the same all-action fighter, who established boxing records vs. Nathan Cleverly?

We will see on June 16, won’t we? I will still base my boxing on speed, a lot of punches. Not something cruiserweights necessarily expect. There’s a lot of work right at my training camp in Oakland: with my new trainer Eddie Croft working on my head movement, counterpunching, moving from defense to offense. I want to use all my light heavyweight experience when fighting as a cruiser. Up tempo training, pads are lightning quick, constant movement, no stationary punches. I will be ready.

Sillakh is a not an easy job for the first fight when changing weight class. Unpredictable, quick, technically sound – that’s for sure.

Quick hands. He fought a great fight against Masternak, it was a close bout to the last seconds of last round. Both were down. I wanted to give my fans a real fight, not some make-believe BS. It was always my dream to fight in Warszawa and anyway, better fighters make me better.

Additional pressure?

A positive, for sure. I hope for a full house in Torwar Arena, just across the street from the soccer stadium of my always favorite team, Polish champion Legia Warszawa. In a couple of days, I’ll start sparring, and then move my camp to Poland. There’s only option: win. I give myself two, maybe three fights before challenging the best.

