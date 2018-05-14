Fight Club OC Show streaming deal?

It is pretty much known in the fight community nationally that Fight Club OC is the premier club show series in the USA. So, on the June 7th Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, boxing fans worldwide will now understand why when a major social media platform debuts the first show of a new upcoming series. That is all the information promoter Roy Englebrecht can give now with more coming as the June 7th show gets closer.

Not only will fans in attendance at The Hangar have a front row seat to the filming but will be treated to a great seven bout boxing featuring a true Southern California lineup of young prospects headlined by 4-1 David “Left Hook” Lopez facing tough 1-0 Donte Stubbs out of Santa Ana in a super welterweight boxing match. Two young prospects both who are 1-0 faces each other as Wilmington’s Alejandro Lopez meets Anaheim’s Mike Sanchez, and Maywood’s Jose Casillas looks to go to 2-0 meeting LA’s Ming Freeman.

Plus, fans get to see the American pro debut of top Greek prospect Andreas Katzourakis who as an amateur was perfect at 22-0 and was the European Youth Champion.

Doors to The Hangar open at 6:30pm with tickets available at www.socafights.com. Remember 5:30pm Happy Hour at Baja Blues right next door to The Hangar.