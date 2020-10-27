The Covid 19 virus may have knocked them down, but The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame beat the count and is back on its feet. The FBHOF Board of Directors announced the twice-delayed 2020 induction weekend is back on, now scheduled for November 6, 7, and 8 at the beautiful Marriot Hotel in St. Pete. The coronavirus caused previously planned induction weekends in June and August to be canceled. After much consideration and discussion with partners, The FBHOF board concluded that the event can be held safely by following CDC protocols.

The 2020 FBHOF induction weekend will have several firsts. It will be the first time the event will be held in St. Pete after over a decade in Tampa. For the first time, a professional boxing show that will be nationally televised will highlight the first night of the celebration.

The FBHOF is working with T&K Boxing Promotions to bring a top-notch night of boxing to open the weekend. And on induction day, former promoter and world class boxing photographer Dalia Duran will be inducted following the induction of her father, five division world champion Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran in 2012.

This induction will make boxing history as it will mark the first time a father/daughter will be inducted in a hall of fame. Also, when Rocky Torres gets inducted, he will join his father Johnny Torres, who was inducted in 2018. This will be the first father/son induction into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

This year’s class offers a wide variety of talent and achievement. Among those being inducted are former world super middleweight champion Jeff “Left Hook” Lacy, former world cruiserweight champion Robert Daniels, and multi women’s world champion Bonnie Canino. Other inductees include former US Olympic silver medalist Charles Mooney, promoter Floyd Self, timekeeper Phyllis Gary, and referee Emil Lombardi.

A total of 20 inductees will be honored at the Sunday morning ceremony. There will also be three special achievement awards given during the gala dinner on Saturday night with the highlight of the evening being keynote speaker, ring announcer and 2009 FBHOF inductee Mark Beiro. Fans will also enjoy meeting former world champions and FBHOF past inductees like Pinklon Thomas, Nate Campbell and many more.

The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame is proud to be the only hall of fame conducting an induction weekend in 2020. There will be social distancing practiced and masks worn at most events. The FBHOF board has been working closely with the staff and management of the Marriot to make sure the weekend is not only enjoyable but safe.

WHAT: The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend

WHERE: The St Pete/Clearwater Marriott, 12600 Roosevelt Blvd, N, St Pete, Fl. 727-572-7800

WHEN: November 6, 7, 8, 2020

Contact: For a full list of inductees, honorees, and schedules, go to www.floridaboxinghalloffame.com