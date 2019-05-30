Lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (13-0, 6 KOs), the 19-year-old pride of Stockton, California, will return June 8 against Salvador Briceno (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout, which will be the ESPN-televised co-feature to Oscar Valdez’s WBO featherweight world title defense against fellow unbeaten Jason Sanchez at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Valdez-Sanchez and Flores-Briceno will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The entire undercard will stream live on ESPN+.

The ESPN+ undercard is scheduled to include the following bouts:

Andy Vences (22-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Albert Bell (14-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder super featherweight clash that will thrust the winner into the world title conversation.

Robson Conceicao (12-0, 6 KOs), who captured Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will take on Carlos Ruiz (16-6-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout.

Diego Elizondo (2-0-1, 0 KOs) versus Sergio Vega (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round lightweight shootout.

Big-punching light heavyweight Michael Seals (22-2, 16 KOs) will fight Christopher Brooker (14-6, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

J.J. Mariano will make his pro debut in a four-round welterweight contest against William Flenoy (pro debut)

Dmitry Yun, a former Russian amateur standout, will make his pro debut in a six-round lightweight bout against an opponent to be named.