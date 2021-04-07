For more than a year, the only pro boxing in Las Vegas has been Top Rank’s locked-down bubble shows. But the boxing quarantine for fan-attended events ends in May with two major shows on the schedule.

The first event will be the May 22 undisputed super welterweight title clash between WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez and WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor. The venue and ticket situation hasn’t been announced yet, but we understand it will be at the MGM Grand with a limited seating capacity.

The following week, on May 29, WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney defends against Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. Those tickets will go on pre-sale tomorrow starting at $50. Fans will be screened and temperature-checked prior to entry and groups must wear face masks. Capacity will be cut some 50% to maintain social distancing.