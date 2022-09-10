Former WBA super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (35-3, 31 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Diego Ramirez (24-9-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Feigenbutz pressed the action and got Ramirez out of there with a body shot.

Unbeaten super welterweight Carlos Toledo (6-0, 5 KOs) made quick work of 46-year-old journeyman Ferenc Hafner (27-21, 14 KOs). A body shot put Hefner down for the count in the very first round.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Rostam Ibrahim (10-0-2, 6 KOs) outscored Chico Kwasi (5-2-1, 2 KOs) over eight rounds.

Super welterweight Freddy “Pretty Boy” Kiwitt (22-3, 12 KOs) outpointed Ivan Matute (30-10, 25 KOs) over eight rounds.