With the big Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall card in London being postponed, what are the Saturday viewing options for boxing fans? Here’s a quick breakdown:

Former WBA super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (34-3, 30 KOs) takes on Diego Ramirez (24-8-1, 6 KOs) at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. The event will be streamed on Universum’s YouTube channel.

DAZN will show the second of two consecutive nights of boxing from Brampton, Canada, with unbeaten middleweight Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti (12-0, 5 KOs) against Xhuljo Vrenozi (18-4, 3 KOs) in Brampton, Canada. Also, former Jaime Munguia opponent Brandon Cook (22-1, 15 KOs) will take on Stepan Horvath (21-6, 11 KOs).

FITE has a $39.99 celebrity boxing PPV from the Banc of California Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, headlined by a YouTuber grudge match between former Jake Paul opponent AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom plus a clash between former NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson. There will be some up-and-coming legit boxers on the undercard, such as cruiserweight Marco Deckmann (9-1, 7 KOs) and featherweight Jalan Walker (10-0-1, 9 KOs) in separate bouts.