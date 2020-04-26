FBHOF 2020 Induction Date Change Due to the Covid 19 lockdown, the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has rescheduled the 2020 Class of 2020 Induction Weekend to Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 21-23. The event will still take place at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa, Florida. The inductees are: Fighters: Eliseo Castillo, Buster Mathis Jr., Robert Daniels, Jeff Lacy, Glenn Wolfe, Rocky Torres, Bonnie Canino, Jeff Sims*

Trainers: Ben Getty*

Promoters: Jeff Gibson

Media: Alan Hopper, Joe Bruno, Dalia Duran

Participants: Charles Mooney, Lou Martinez, Lou Harris*, Floyd Self*

Officials/Commission: Mark Streisand, Emil Lombardi Jr., Phyllis Garry

Special Achievement Award: Orlando Cuellar, Phil Alessi Jr. *deceased

