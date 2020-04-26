Due to the Covid 19 lockdown, the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has rescheduled the 2020 Class of 2020 Induction Weekend to Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 21-23. The event will still take place at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa, Florida.
The inductees are:
Fighters: Eliseo Castillo, Buster Mathis Jr., Robert Daniels, Jeff Lacy, Glenn Wolfe, Rocky Torres, Bonnie Canino, Jeff Sims*
Trainers: Ben Getty*
Promoters: Jeff Gibson
Media: Alan Hopper, Joe Bruno, Dalia Duran
Participants: Charles Mooney, Lou Martinez, Lou Harris*, Floyd Self*
Officials/Commission: Mark Streisand, Emil Lombardi Jr., Phyllis Garry
Special Achievement Award: Orlando Cuellar, Phil Alessi Jr.
*deceased